Boston [USA], June 30 (ANI): The man who immortalised the role of the Sweeper-Keeper, coming out of his lines without fear, taking on defenders and any loose ball, has confirmed his retirement from international football after Germany faced a huge upset against Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

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Popularly known as the 'Berlin Wall', Die Mannschaft's goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, who has been protecting Germany's goal and played a pivotal role in Die Nationalelf's winning their fourth FIFA World Cup title in 2014 in Brazil, made his final appearance for the national team after his side lost to the South American country in a penalty shootout on Monday.

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According to the FIFA website, the 40-year-old confirmed his international retirement in a brief post-match interview with broadcaster ARD, replying "Yes" when asked if it had been his last game for Germany.

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Neuer had earlier retired from international football in August 2024 but returned to represent Germany at the World Cup 2026 after German head coach Julian Nagelsmann put his faith in the veteran keeper between the sticks.

A member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, the 40-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation and ends his international career with 128 appearances, the fifth-highest in the nation's history. He was also awarded the Golden Glove for his performance in the 2014 World Cup.

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Coming to Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, the four-time champions faced a Round of 32 exit after a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Monday (local time), marking one of the biggest upsets of the competition.

The defeat marked Germany's earliest exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, while Paraguay progressed to the Round of 16 after a memorable night defined by VAR controversy, defensive resilience and clinical finishing from the penalty spot.

It was also only their second defeat on penalties at a major international tournament, the first coming against Czechoslovakia in the 1976 UEFA European Championship final (5-3), as per OptaJoe.

The result also ranks among the biggest knockout upsets in modern World Cup history. Germany entered the tournament ranked 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Paraguay were 41st, a gap of 31 places.

Since 1994, only three World Cup knockout eliminations have featured a larger rankings disparity: Spain's defeat to Russia in 2018 (60 places), Italy's loss to South Korea in 2002 (34 places), and Spain's quarter-final exit to South Korea in 2002 (32 places).

In the match against Paraguay, scores were level at 1-1 heading into the extra time, and Germany thought they had secured a place in the Round of 16 when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner in the 101st minute of extra time.

However, following a VAR review, referee Jalal Jayed disallowed the goal after ruling that Germany defender Waldemar Anton had impeded Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the build-up. The match went to penalties, where Paraguay came out on top 5-3, continuing Germany's woes at the big tournaments after the 2014 FIFA World Cup win. (ANI)

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