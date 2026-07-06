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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Best night of my England career, says Bellingham after Mexico triumph

FIFA World Cup 2026: Best night of my England career, says Bellingham after Mexico triumph

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ANI
Updated At : 05:03 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Mexico City [Mexico], July 6 (ANI): Jude Bellingham described England's dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on Sunday (local time) as the greatest night of his international career, praising the team's collective effort and the unwavering support of the nation.

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Reflecting on his childhood as an England fan, he recalled watching past teams struggle in high-pressure matches and said it was special to be part of a side that could create memorable moments for supporters. Bellingham urged fans to celebrate the victory, saying nights like these are rare and should be cherished with friends and family.

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"It was the country's performance. It felt like everything I've seen this week is the country behind us. All we've talked about this week is how difficult it's going to be in an unbelievable atmosphere against a very good team. To get this win is the best night of my England career so far, for sure," Bellingham said as per Goal.com.

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"I've been an England fan since I was seven years old. I remember the 2010 World Cup was my first one and obviously in recent times we've had better moments, but I remember watching a few tournaments and some of the players are now on TV talking a lot and they struggled in these kinds of nights. It was tough because it didn't feel like we really got behind them because there wasn't much reason to, and to be part of an England team that gives so much to the country that can give them these moments and nights like this, it means as much as anything in my career and in my life, really. So yeah, kids stay off school, parents don't go to work, enjoy the day. Be with your friends, go down to the pub again if you can, and enjoy it because these nights don't come along often," he added.

Bellingham starred for the Three Lions, scoring twice, while Harry Kane added a goal from the penalty spot. Bellingham's outstanding display also earned him the Player of the Match award.

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With a win over Mexico, England booked their quarter-final clash with Norway on July 11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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