FIFA World Cup 2026: "Bit of disappointment," says German envoy Philipp Ackermann after loss to Ecuador

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has said that Germany's defeat against Ecuador in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 was disappointing, but insisted it does not significantly impact the team's standing in the group.

Advertisement

Ecuador went into the match after a 1-0 defeat to the Ivory Coast in their opening game and a goalless draw against Curacao in their second fixture. Despite starting the clash against already-qualified Germany as clear underdogs, they produced a strong performance to secure a 2-1 victory on June 25 (local time).

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Ackermann said Germany had started the tournament strongly despite the setback against Ecuador.

Advertisement

"We started pretty well, actually, but we lost against Ecuador. I don't think that it changes our rankings in the group. But it was a bit of a disappointment. But other than that, I think the German team has started off very well," he said.

Looking ahead to the knockout stage, the German envoy noted the possibility of a tough Round of 16 clash against France, while praising them as a "very good team."

Advertisement

"Now it seems that in the Round of 16, we might face France, and that's a tough one; frankly, they're a very good team," Ackermann added.

The German Ambassador to India also remarked on the scale of the expanded 48-team format and match timings for viewers in India, calling it somewhat challenging.

"But other than that, I'm a bit confused because it's so big, 48 teams is big, and then also the times are terrible in India, it's so far away, so you have to sit at night," he said.

Despite the concerns, Ackermann expressed optimism about the tournament's overall quality and extended support to the German side.

"But other than that, I think it's a good championship so far, and I keep my fingers crossed for the German team," he added.

Coming to the contest, Ecuador registered a historic 2-1 comeback win over already-qualified Germany.

Germany took an early lead through Leroy Sane after a Florian Wirtz assist, but Ecuador equalised in the ninth minute via a long-range strike from Nilson Angulo.

Gonzalo Plata then scored the winner in the 77th minute from close range after a set-piece, as Ecuador held firm under heavy late pressure from Germany.

The result secured Ecuador's place in the knockout stage, marking only the second time in their history they have progressed beyond the World Cup group phase. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)