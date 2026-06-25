FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Qatar 3-1 to boost knockout hopes

Seattle [US], June 25 (ANI): Bosnia and Herzegovina produced a composed and clinical performance to defeat Qatar 3-1 at Seattle Stadium, strengthening their chances of progressing to the knockout stage and eliminating Qatar from the tournament.

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With both teams level on one point in Group B, heading into the match, they needed a win to keep their hopes alive.

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Right from the start, Bosnia played with greater intensity and attacking quality to take control of the contest. The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Kerim Alajbegovic produced a moment of brilliance, curling a powerful strike into the top corner after being set up by Ivan Basic. The 18-year-old's effort gave Bosnia a lead and further boosted their momentum.

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Notably, Alajbegovic, aged 18 years and 276 days, has become the youngest player to score from outside the penalty area in a FIFA World Cup since detailed records began in 1966, according to OptaFranz's X handle. He broke the previous record held by France's Kylian Mbappe, who was 19 years and 207 days old when he achieved the feat at the 2018 World Cup. Alajbegovic also became the eighth-youngest goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup history.

Five minutes later, Bosnia doubled their advantage. Sead Kolasinac delivered a dangerous cross that Edin Dzeko attempted to volley goalward, but the ball deflected off Qatar defender Sultan Al-Brake and into the net for an own goal.

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Qatar responded just before half-time through Hassan Al-Haydos, who capitalised on a loose ball inside the box to reduce the deficit to 2-1 and set up a competitive second half.

After the break, Qatar pushed for an equaliser and came close when Pedro Miguel struck the post. However, Bosnia remained organised and regained control in midfield as the game progressed.

Bosnia sealed the result in the 80th minute when substitute Ermin Mahmic reacted quickest inside a crowded penalty area to finish calmly and make it 3-1.

The final whistle confirmed third place in Group B for Bosnia and Herzegovina with 4 points, behind Switzerland and Canada. This win puts them in a strong position to reach the Round of 32 for the first time in their history, unless unlikely results elsewhere go against them. (ANI)

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