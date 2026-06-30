Texas [US], June 30 (ANI): Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti, while speaking to host broadcasters, said he refrained from celebrating Gabriel Martinelli's late winner exuberantly out of respect for Japan after his side secured a dramatic 2-1 victory to qualify for the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday (local time).

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Japan stunned the five-time world champions in the first half when Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose ball deep inside his own half. Sano embarked on a brilliant 40-yard solo sprint before drilling a fierce strike past Alisson to make it 1-0.

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Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, Ancelotti said he understood the pain of defeat and believed humility was the best way to acknowledge Japan's spirited performance.

"People asked me why I didn't celebrate, but football is also about respect. Yes, we were happy to win, but I looked across and saw a Japanese team that had given absolutely everything. They fought with incredible courage, and I know exactly how painful a defeat like that can be," Ancelotti said.

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The veteran Italian manager said he celebrated internally because Brazil's qualification had been achieved but stressed that experience had taught him the importance of respecting opponents.

"Of course I celebrated inside because my responsibility is to Brazil and qualifying was our objective. But I've been in football for many years, and I've experienced both victory and heartbreak. Sometimes the best way to respect your opponent is to remain humble in your biggest moments," he told host broadcasters.

Ancelotti also praised Japan for pushing Brazil throughout the contest and said his team would need to improve despite advancing to the knockout stage.

"Japan made us suffer for ninety-five minutes. They deserved our respect, not exaggerated celebrations. Brazil are through, but we know we must improve. Tonight we celebrate the qualification, but tomorrow we go back to work because the World Cup only gets more difficult from here," he said.

Brazil advances to the Round of 16, where they will face either Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. (ANI)

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