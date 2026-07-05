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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil coach Ancelotti identifies Norway's Haaland biggest threat ahead of R16 clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil coach Ancelotti identifies Norway's Haaland biggest threat ahead of R16 clash

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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New Jersey [US], July 5 (ANI): Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes have identified Norway striker Erling Haaland as the biggest threat ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, saying the five-time champions must limit his opportunities to keep him quiet, according to Reuters.

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Speaking to reporters ahead of the knockout fixture, Ancelotti said Haaland's qualities are well known and that Brazil's defenders understand the challenge awaiting them.

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"Everyone knows Haaland," Ancelotti said, as quoted by Reuters. "I don't have to explain to my defenders how Haaland plays. They know him better than I do because they have played against him many times."

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The Brazil coach said his side had prepared specifically to deal with the Manchester City striker's strengths.

"We are focused on preparing well for the match, obviously including Haaland's characteristics, which we must take into account because he is a very, very dangerous forward," he added, as quoted by Reuters.

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Meanwhile, Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes said Brazil's priority would be to prevent Haaland from receiving quality service in dangerous areas.

"We have to try to prevent the ball from reaching him," Guimaraes said. "We will be attacking, but there always has to be someone glued to him so we don't give him space, because we know that with just one ball he can decide a match."

Guimaraes also warned that Norway would look to exploit set-piece situations and said Brazil had spent the week preparing to counter that threat.

"They will put a lot of balls into our box and, at every corner or free kick, they will give everything to try to score," he said.

"We trained a lot during the week to neutralise their strengths. It is going to be a very difficult match," he added.

Brazil will take on Norway in the Round of 16 as the five-time world champions aim to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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