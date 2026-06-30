FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil coach Ancelotti reveals why Neymar did not feature vs Japan

Texas [US], June 30 (ANI): Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti, while speaking to the host broadcasters, revealed that he had intended to introduce Neymar in the second half against Japan but decided to hold him back for potential extra time after the scores were level in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.

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Speaking to the host broadcaster after Brazil's dramatic 2-1 victory over Japan, Ancelotti explained the reasoning behind his substitution strategy involving the star forward.

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"I talked to Ney (Neymar), if we don't draw, he'd come on at 60 minutes. Since we drew, I was preserving him for the 30 minutes of extra time," Ancelotti told the host broadcasters.

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Neymar did not play in Brazil's 2-1 victory over Japan on June 29, 2026, in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. He was available on the bench, but head coach Carlo Ancelotti opted not to use him.

Coming to the match, Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday (local time).

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Japan stunned the five-time world champions in the first half when Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose ball deep inside his own half. Sano embarked on a brilliant 40-yard solo sprint before drilling a fierce strike past Alisson to make it 1-0.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, Ancelotti said he understood the pain of defeat and believed humility was the best way to acknowledge Japan's spirited performance.

"People asked me why I didn't celebrate, but football is also about respect. Yes, we were happy to win, but I looked across and saw a Japanese team that had given absolutely everything. They fought with incredible courage, and I know exactly how painful a defeat like that can be," Ancelotti said.

The veteran Italian manager said he celebrated internally because Brazil's qualification had been achieved but stressed that experience had taught him the importance of respecting opponents.

"Of course, I celebrated inside because my responsibility is to Brazil and qualifying was our objective. But I've been in football for many years, and I've experienced both victory and heartbreak. Sometimes the best way to respect your opponent is to remain humble in your biggest moments," he told host broadcasters.

Ancelotti also praised Japan for pushing Brazil throughout the contest and said his team would need to improve despite advancing to the knockout stage.

"Japan made us suffer for ninety-five minutes. They deserved our respect, not exaggerated celebrations. Brazil are through, but we know we must improve. Tonight we celebrate the qualification, but tomorrow we go back to work because the World Cup only gets more difficult from here," he said.

Brazil advances to the Round of 16, where they will face either the Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. (ANI)

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