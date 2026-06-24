FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil game was an important benchmark for us, says Morocco coach Ouahbi

Atlanta [US], June 24 (ANI): Ahead of their side's FIFA World Cup final group stage clash against Haiti, Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi noted that the 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil was a "benchmark" for the team, adding that the team is capable of offering a lot to world football.

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The 2022 WC semifinalists will be aiming to continue their good run in the tournament and seal the round of 32 spot as they meet Haiti in their final group stage clash at Atlanta on Thursday. After a brave 1-1 draw against Brazil, they edged past Scotland 1-0 and sit on second spot in the points table with four points.

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Speaking ahead of the match, as quoted by Goal.com, he said, "The Brazil game was an important benchmark for us, but we are not looking too far ahead at the moment."

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He also spoke that many teams are talking about the Netherlands, but there are also other benchmark matches which will help them in the round of 32, saying, "Many people are talking about the Netherlands, but there is also Japan. These benchmark matches help us for what is coming, whether it is the Netherlands, Japan, France, Portugal or Argentina."

"The most important thing is that we are ready, and I think we have shown that we are capable of offering a lot," he continued.

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Quahbi also played down concerns about the fitness of the team's first-choice goalie Yassine Bounou, but hinted at some changes for the Haiti clash, with the qualification at stake.

"We will most likely qualify, but we still have to win the next match," Ouahbi said.

I will rely on all 26 players in the squad, and you know the names," he said.

"Our aim is to win, so we will field the best possible line-up. There are some decisions that have to be made. We want to win and finish the group stage at the top. First, we have to win, and then we will see where that leads us," he signed off. (ANI)

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