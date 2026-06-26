New York [US], June 26 (ANI): Brazil have lodged a formal complaint with FIFA over the disallowing of a Vinicius Jr goal during their 3-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage victory over Scotland, with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also requesting that Mexican referee Cesar Ramos no longer officiate the team's matches.

Advertisement

According to goal.com, the controversy arose in the 21st minute of Brazil's final Group C fixture when Vinicius appeared to have doubled his side's lead after winning possession from Jack Hendry and calmly finishing past Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Although Ramos initially awarded the goal, a VAR review overturned the decision for a perceived foul in the build-up.

Advertisement

The CBF believes the incident did not warrant intervention under the "clear and obvious" error protocol and has written to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, questioning the consistency of officiating decisions at the tournament.

Advertisement

The CBF has specifically requested that Mexican official Ramos be removed from their future assignments in North America, the goal.com said, adding that in a document seen by Brazilian publication Estadao, the federation cited a "negative history" with the official, harking back to a 2018 World Cup group stage match against Switzerland where they felt they were denied a clear penalty and a foul in the build-up to the Swiss equaliser.

The formal letter argues that Ramos should not have been appointed in the first place given the previous friction, the report said.

Advertisement

The Brazilian federation also cited what it described as inconsistent refereeing standards by comparing the incident with a goal scored by Lionel Messi for Argentina against Austria earlier in the tournament, claiming that similar physical challenges had been allowed to stand.

In its submission, the CBF argued that the overturned goal came as a surprise to everyone on the pitch.

"The decision against Scotland seemed unexpected not only for the Brazilian team, but also for the Scottish players, whose immediate reactions suggested that they did not expect a review or the subsequent annulment of the goal," the federation stated in its complaint, as per goal.com.

Despite the VAR controversy, Brazil cruised to a 3-0 win, with Vinicius later getting on the scoresheet again before Matheus Cunha sealed the victory. The result ensured Carlo Ancelotti's side finished top of Group C and advanced to the round of 32, where they will face Japan in Houston.

Ancelotti chose to focus on his team's progress rather than the officiating debate after the match.

"Now we are playing as a team, that is the goal. We are not perfect; we have things to improve. We can be a little quicker when we have control," Ancelotti told reporters after the final whistle, as per goal.com.

"I'm happy because the team has improved a lot; now we are solid. In the knockout stage, solidity is very important. We have a solid team. Compared to the first game, we are making fewer mistakes, we have more rhythm, and we are more effective up front," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)