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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil President Lula jokes about Neymar's absence, calls him 'work from home player'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil President Lula jokes about Neymar's absence, calls him 'work from home player'

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ANI
Updated At : 11:53 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Belo Horizonte [Brazil], June 21 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva created some flutter as he joked about Neymar's injury-related absence from his country's first two matches in the World Cup with head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the process of determining if the star forward will be among the starting 11 in the team's final Group C match against Scotland, according to Reuters.

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Speaking at an event in Belo Horizonte to announce new investments in Brazil's public healthcare system, Lula was asked by a young audience member about the best player in the national team. When the child responded with Neymar's name, the President indulged in mocking banter.

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"Neymar isn't even playing, man. Neymar is the world's first 'work-from-home' national team player. A work-from-home player," Lula laughed, as per Reuters.

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"I saw that (joke) on the internet yesterday. Any day now, they'll have to put together a national team using artificial intelligence -- eleven Peles," he added.

The remarks came as Neymar continues his recovery from a calf injury that has kept him out of Brazil's opening two matches at the tournament. The 34-year-old was not part of the team that saw 1-1 draw against Morocco and 3-0 victory over Haiti.

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Rather than travelling with the squad for the Haiti match in Philadelphia, Neymar remained at Brazil's training base in New Jersey, where he has been following an individual rehabilitation programme in a bid to return for Wednesday's encounter with Scotland.

The forward resumed on-field work on Saturday, taking part in physical and ball drills alongside defender Alex Sandro, who has also been sidelined through injury.

Despite the progress, Neymar's availability remains uncertain. Ancelotti said after the Haiti victory that the veteran attacker would be reintegrated into the squad ahead of the Scotland match, with a final decision expected after training sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

Brazil, well placed in Group C after four points from two matches, will have a major boost if their number 10 is cleared to return as they look to secure qualification for the knockout stages. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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