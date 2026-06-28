FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil team arrives in Houston for Round of 32 clash, receives warm welcome

Houston (Texas) [US], June 28 (ANI): The Brazil national football team has arrived in Houston ahead of their Round of 32 match against Japan, scheduled for Monday at Houston Stadium.

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The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) shared a post on X with a video in which Selecao players were greeting fans in Houston, and some players were seen giving autographs and clicking selfies with them.

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CBF wrote on X, "WE'VE ARRIVED IN HOUSTON! In every place we pass through, we receive the affection of our nation. Houston has already made the National Team feel at home. Let's go together!"

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Notably, Brazil's first-place finish in Group C extended their remarkable record of topping their World Cup group for a 12th consecutive tournament. The five-time champions have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982, maintaining an extraordinary 44-year streak of group-stage dominance.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) celebrated the team's continued World Cup success, highlighting Brazil's rich history in the tournament and expressing confidence as the Selecao advances to the knockout stage.

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Coming to their final group-stage match, Brazil made a bright start and took the lead in the seventh minute after Scotland were caught out at the back. Rayan capitalised on a misplaced pass from Scott McKenna and set up Vinicius, who rounded Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

With the goal, Vinicius etched his name into the country's football history by becoming the first Brazilian player in 24 years to score in each of his nation's first three FIFA World Cup matches, matching a feat last achieved by Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo in 2002, as per ESPN FC's X handle.

Overall, Vinicius Jr became only the fifth Brazilian player to score in the nation's first three FIFA World Cup matches, following Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), and Ronaldo and Rivaldo (2002). Notably, Brazil went on to win the tournament on each of the previous three occasions.

Scotland continued to battle and forced Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker into a couple of important saves, but they were unable to find a way back into the match.

Brazil also welcomed the veteran Neymar Junior back to action, with the forward making his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from injury. The 34-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages as Brazil comfortably saw out the victory.

The result sees Brazil finish top of Group C with seven points and advance to the Round of 32 alongside Morocco, who defeated Haiti 4-2 on the same day. (ANI)

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