FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazilian legend Ronaldo praises Messi, compares Mbappe to his prime self

New Jersey [US], June 29 (ANI): Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario praised Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France forward and skipper Kylian Mbappe, saying both players deserve to be among the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading scorers and have transcended statistics with their impact on the game.

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The Les Blues will take on Sweden in a high-voltage Round of 32 contest on July 1 as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

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Speaking to L'Equipe, as quoted by Goal.com, the Brazilian legend said the legacies of players are defined not only by records but also by their influence on football.

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"You also have to think about the legacy you leave. But they are both, without a doubt, players who transcend statistics and deserve to be the competition's all-time top scorers," Ronaldo said.

The former footballer hailed Messi as one of the greatest footballers in history, highlighting the Argentine's continued influence on the pitch.

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"Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of football and he is still influential and decisive today," he added.

Ronaldo also reserved high praise for Mbappe, comparing the France captain's style of play to his own during his prime years.

"As for Mbappe, his playing style reminds me of myself at my peak. He is one of the greatest players in football today and a natural heir to the legends of the game," Ronaldo said.

Mbappe began his FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a brace against Senegal before scoring another two goals in France's next group-stage match against Iraq. Although he did not score against Norway, the France captain played a key creative role by providing two assists as Les Bleus impressed with their attacking display.

The French forward is once again among the leading contenders for both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball, alongside Messi.

Meanwhile, France head coach Didier Deschamps rejoined the national team camp at the ongoing FIFA World Cup after a brief return home following the death of his mother, announced the French Football Federation (FFF) on Saturday.

Didier missed out on the final group stage match between France and Norway due to the death of his mother, with assistant coach Guy Stephan taking his place. Deschamps went back home to attend his mother's funeral. (ANI)

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