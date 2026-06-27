FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde becomes smallest country to secure knockout berth, set for Argentina clash

Houston [US], June 27 (ANI): Cabo Verde scripted a historic FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification story, holding Saudi Arabia to a goalless draw to seal their place in the knockout stage from Group H, finishing behind table-toppers Spain.

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The Blue Sharks are also the smallest nation to qualify for the knockout stages of the global tournament.

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The islanders, who are the third smallest nation to play at the global finals, drew all three of their matches to progress in second place, according to the FIFA Website.

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Cabo Verde became the first nation since Chile at the 1998 World Cup to advance from the group stage after drawing all of their matches. The Blue Sharks' Deroy Duarte was also adjudged Player of the Match for his standout performance.

The Blue Sharks had earlier impressed by holding European champions Spain in their opening fixture and securing a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, with their latest result confirming qualification alongside Spain. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, ended the campaign at the bottom of the group with two points.

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Both sides found it difficult to break the deadlock in a cagey first half, with clear-cut chances at a premium.

Cabo Verde's Jamiro Monteiro came closest when he broke past Saud Abdulhamid and forced Mohammed Al-Owais into a save from his low effort.

Monteiro again threatened early in the second half after Wagner Pina created space on the right and cut the ball back, but his shot lacked power and was comfortably collected by the Saudi goalkeeper.

Kevin Pina later tested Al-Owais with a curling left-footed strike that narrowly missed the target.

Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Al-Owais was eventually called into action again as Cabo Verde counter-attacked through Nuno da Costa, who set up Laros Duarte, but the keeper produced a strong save to deny him.

Da Costa also missed a late chance when Garry Rodrigues provided a low cut-back, but his side-footed effort went just wide of the post.

Despite the missed opportunities, Cabo Verde held on to secure a famous qualification for the Round of 32. Coach Bubista will now lead his side into a knockout clash against defending champions Argentina in Miami on July 3. (ANI)

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