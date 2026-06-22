FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde hold Uruguay to 2-2 draw in thrilling clash

Miami [US], June 22 (ANI): FIFA World Cup debutants Cabo Verde produced a clinical performance to hold two-time champions Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling clash of the ongoing World Cup 2026 edition at Miami Stadium on Sunday, June 21 (local time).

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Cabo Verde made history in the 21st minute when Kevin Pina scored the nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal. The midfielder curled in a long-range free-kick that beat Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and gave the tournament newcomers a surprise lead.

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Uruguay responded strongly and gradually took control of possession. Their pressure paid off late in the first half when Maximiliano Araujo equalised in the 44th minute to restore parity, sending La Celeste into the break with a 2-1 advantage.

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The South American side appeared to be in control for long stretches of the second half, but a defensive lapse allowed Cabo Verde to claw their way back into the contest. In the 61st minute, Mathias Olivera played an under-hit pass across his own defence, which was intercepted by substitute Helio Varela. The forward, rounded Muslera and calmly finished into an empty net to level the scores.

Uruguay pushed hard for a winner in the closing stages and introduced Darwin Nunez to add attacking firepower. The striker created a dangerous chance in stoppage time, but Federico Valverde was unable to connect with his low cross.

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Moments later, in the 93rd minute, Agustin Canobbio was presented with a golden opportunity to seal victory after breaking through on goal. However, the forward lifted his effort over the crossbar, allowing Cabo Verde to hold on for a historic point.

The result marks another landmark moment for Cabo Verde in their maiden FIFA World Cup campaign, keeping Group H finely poised heading into the final round of fixtures. Spain currently leads the group with four points from two matches, while Uruguay are second and Cabo Verde third, both level on two points. (ANI)

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