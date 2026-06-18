Toronto [Canada], June 18 (ANI): Ghana began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their Group L clash, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Caleb Yirenkyi on Wednesday (local time).

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The match looked destined to end in a goalless draw as both sides struggled to break the deadlock in a tightly contested encounter. Ghana enjoyed more possession but found it difficult to penetrate a disciplined and well-organised Panama defence, which remained compact and limited clear scoring opportunities throughout the game.

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Panama also posed occasional threats on the counter-attack and kept Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi alert at key moments.

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However, just when the match appeared set to finish level, Yirenkyi struck in stoppage time to seal a hard-fought win for the Black Stars.

The late goal denied Panama a valuable point and ensured Ghana made a winning start to their World Cup 2026 campaign.

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The game witnessed dramatic scenes as a Panama player made contact with Ghana goalkeeper Asare.

The only two winning goals scored in the 90th minute or later at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far have both secured 1-0 victories for African nations, with Caleb Yirenkyi netting for Ghana against Panama and Amad Diallo scoring for Cote d'Ivoire against Ecuador.

The result leaves Ghana second in Group L behind England on goal difference after the opening round of fixtures. Panama sits third, while Croatia are bottom following their defeat to England.

Earlier, World Cup contenders England secured a convincing 4-2 win over Croatia in what has been the most entertaining match of the tournament so far.

The England skipper, Harry Kane, delivered a commanding display, scoring a brace against Croatia, with one goal coming from the penalty spot in the 12th minute and another in the 42nd minute, helping England secure a strong start to their campaign.

The in-form Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford sealed the victory with impressive second-half strikes as England pulled away in a high-intensity contest.

Croatia had twice fought back to level the scores in a seesaw first half.

First, Martin Baturina cancelled out Harry Kane's retaken penalty with a thumping finish. Then Petar Musa levelled after Kane had struck again with a header. (ANI)

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