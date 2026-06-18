DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi's late strike helps Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in Group L clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Caleb Yirenkyi's late strike helps Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in Group L clash

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:13 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Toronto [Canada], June 18 (ANI): Ghana began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their Group L clash, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Caleb Yirenkyi on Wednesday (local time).

Advertisement

The match looked destined to end in a goalless draw as both sides struggled to break the deadlock in a tightly contested encounter. Ghana enjoyed more possession but found it difficult to penetrate a disciplined and well-organised Panama defence, which remained compact and limited clear scoring opportunities throughout the game.

Advertisement

Panama also posed occasional threats on the counter-attack and kept Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi alert at key moments.

Advertisement

However, just when the match appeared set to finish level, Yirenkyi struck in stoppage time to seal a hard-fought win for the Black Stars.

The late goal denied Panama a valuable point and ensured Ghana made a winning start to their World Cup 2026 campaign.

Advertisement

The game witnessed dramatic scenes as a Panama player made contact with Ghana goalkeeper Asare.

The only two winning goals scored in the 90th minute or later at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far have both secured 1-0 victories for African nations, with Caleb Yirenkyi netting for Ghana against Panama and Amad Diallo scoring for Cote d'Ivoire against Ecuador.

The result leaves Ghana second in Group L behind England on goal difference after the opening round of fixtures. Panama sits third, while Croatia are bottom following their defeat to England.

Earlier, World Cup contenders England secured a convincing 4-2 win over Croatia in what has been the most entertaining match of the tournament so far.

The England skipper, Harry Kane, delivered a commanding display, scoring a brace against Croatia, with one goal coming from the penalty spot in the 12th minute and another in the 42nd minute, helping England secure a strong start to their campaign.

The in-form Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford sealed the victory with impressive second-half strikes as England pulled away in a high-intensity contest.

Croatia had twice fought back to level the scores in a seesaw first half.

First, Martin Baturina cancelled out Harry Kane's retaken penalty with a thumping finish. Then Petar Musa levelled after Kane had struck again with a header. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts