FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada and Jonathan David set multiple records in historic win over Qatar

Vancouver (Canada), June 19 (ANI): Canada produced a record-breaking performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash as they thrashed Qatar 6-0 at home, registering their first-ever World Cup victory in dominant fashion.

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The win saw several historic milestones being set, with striker Jonathan David creating multiple records during his sensational hat-trick.

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David became only the second player in history to score a World Cup hat-trick for a non-European or non-South American team, after the USA's Bert Patenaude, who achieved the feat in 1930 against Paraguay.

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He also joined Argentine legend Lionel Messi as one of the only players to score a hat-trick in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

David struck in the 29th minute, first-half stoppage time (45+3), and again in the 90+2 minute to complete a memorable treble, while Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the 16th minute.

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Canada also achieved another historic feat by becoming the first team from outside Europe and South America to score five or more goals in a FIFA World Cup match. It also marked Canada's maiden victory in the tournament's history.

The hosts displayed relentless attacking intent throughout the match, recording 97 touches inside the opposition penalty box against Qatar--the highest ever recorded in a FIFA World Cup match since data tracking began in 1966.

Canada also registered eight shots on target in the first half alone, matching the record for the most in a World Cup first half since Romania achieved the same against Argentina in 1994.

Canada further strengthened their attacking record as they became the first host nation to score six goals in a World Cup match since Argentina's 6-0 win over Peru in the 1978 second group stage.

Qatar endured a difficult outing, further compounded by defensive lapses and reduced numbers following a sending-off, as Canada maintained complete control and sealed a statement victory in Group B.

Qatar, which had a poor outing in the field, became the first Asian team in history to receive two red cards in a FIFA World Cup match, as per OptaJose X handle.

It is also only the third instance since 1966 of a team being reduced to two players being sent off within the first hour of a World Cup game. The only previous cases were the United States against Italy in 2006 and Uruguay against Germany in 1966. (ANI)

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