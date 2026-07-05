FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde receive heroic welcome after historic WC run

Praia [Cape Verde], July 5 (ANI): Cape Verde's national football team received a hero's welcome on their return home, with thousands of fans gathering at Nelson Mandela Praia International Airport to celebrate the Blue Sharks' historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

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The homecoming marked a proud milestone for the island nation, as Cape Verde became the smallest country by population to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

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Despite their remarkable run ending in a thrilling 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32, the team returned to an emotional and rapturous reception, having won widespread admiration for their fearless performances on the global stage.

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The celebrations carried added significance as the team's arrival coincided with Cape Verde's 51st Independence Day, making the homecoming even more emotional and symbolic for the nation.

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Cabo Verde's World Cup campaign was a winless one, yet another massive example of why statistics cannot always do justice.

A goalless draw against defending champions Spain, draws against Saudi Arabia and former champions Uruguay earned them a historic round of 32 berth, which was the least expected thing in fans' minds.

Then in their round of 32 clash against Messi-led Argentina, they took the game to extra time, keeping things level at 2-2 before an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges gave the defending champions a slot in the round of 16.

Cabo Verde played out unbeaten against three world champion teams, the 2010 champions and third-ranked Spain, the 19th-ranked two-time champions Uruguay and now the second-placed, defending champions Argentina, showcasing that they do belong to the biggest of the stages. (ANI)

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