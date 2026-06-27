Houston [US], June 27 (ANI): Following their qualification for the round of 32 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha expressed pride in his team's historic performances, saying they "know how to compete", while also cherishing their next clash against Lionel Messi-led Argentina to start the knockout stage.

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Three resilient draws and three points proved to be enough for Cape Verde, who finished second in their group next to Spain (seven points) as they became the smallest nation to qualify for FIFA World Cup knockouts. Vozinha, who rose to fame on the pitch and off the pitch on social media with his saves against Spain in their campaign opener, a goalless draw, was extremely ecstatic at their side's progress.

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Speaking after the match, the 40-year-old said, as quoted by Goal.com, that while none of the players had imagined such a scenario, the team always believed in its quality and intent to win.

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"None of us dreamed of this, but we know we have quality and, when we got to the World Cup, perhaps many thought we would not win any games. We have a great team and quality players. It is gratifying to have qualified for the next phase, and facing Argentina will be very good. It is a dream for any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi."

"We did not come here to secure a draw. We always sought to win. We knew it was not going to be easy. Saudi Arabia also has a lot of quality and is used to these kinds of matches. We tried everything to score, but we could not. Everyone saw that we had more possession, more balls, and more opportunities. We deserve congratulations," he added.

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The goalkeeper hopes that this run in the tournament will inspire the future generation of footballers back home, noting the difficulties they all grew up with and the sacrifices made by their families.

"We are from a small country, but we know how to compete. Perhaps most people think that Cape Verdean players are not good enough, but we have shown that we have quality, we are here to compete, and we can compete in any major competition," he asserted.

"We grew up with immense difficulties, and our parents and grandparents sacrificed and taught us to value things. We have shown the resilience of the Cape Verdean people, the passion we have for our country, and also that we're here to represent not only the players, but all Cape Verdeans scattered around the world. We have big hearts, and we are fighters," he added.

Vozinha also said that the team is "here to be an example for the little ones".

"Who knows if from now on we won't have role models that children can look up to and say that one day they want to be like Stopira, Ryan Mendes or another player from the Cape Verde national team," he signed off.

Vozinha also entered an elite list in FIFA World Cup history after becoming only the third goalkeeper to register multiple clean sheets at the tournament after turning 40.

Vozinha, who has kept two clean sheets in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, now joins England's Peter Shilton and Italy legend Dino Zoff in this rare statistical feat.

According to OptaJose's X handle, Peter Shilton leads the chart with three such clean sheets, while Zoff and Vozinha are tied with two each. (ANI)

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