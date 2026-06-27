Seattle [US], June 27 (ANI): Iran captain Mehdi Taremi launched a scathing attack on FIFA over what he described as "disaster" logistics at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after his side's 1-1 draw against Egypt left their hopes of reaching the knockout stage hanging by a thread.

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Iran needed a win to guarantee qualification from Group G, but were held by Egypt in Seattle on Friday (Local Time). The Asian side must now wait for results elsewhere to determine whether they advance as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

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Taremi endured a frustrating evening, missing an early penalty before seeing Iran denied a dramatic stoppage-time winner when VAR ruled the goal offside by the narrowest of margins.

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Despite the disappointment on the pitch, the Iran skipper reserved his strongest criticism for the tournament's travel arrangements, with the team required to return to its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, immediately after the match.

Fars News Agency shared a video on X, in which Taremi was addressing the media after the match.

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When asked about their timely return to Tijuana right after the match, Taremi told reporters, "Yeah, we have to go back. We have always complained about these things since the beginning. It's a disaster, World Cup disaster. I mean, FIFA, they have to solve every problem here, but unfortunately, they couldn't solve it since the beginning."

"Mr Infantino came to our changing room in the first game and said it's just the beginning, but it's the group stage finish tomorrow, and we don't have our logistics people here. They don't have a visa," said Taremi.

Iran has faced logistical challenges throughout the tournament, with several members of their support staff unable to obtain visas, forcing the squad to operate without key personnel.

"How possible we always have to travel to Tijuana? We love the people of Mexico; we love Tijuana. They are so humble people, we love them. But as professional players, in professional competition, it's not right. We have to travel again to Tijuana, so without recovery, without anything, it's not fair. In our opinion, it's not fair. If it's fair for FIFA, okay, good to them. But it's not fair," he added.

Questioning the lack of assistance, Taremi said, "Who wants to help us? Who? If they want us to be out, okay, let's go out, let's get out. But that's not fair. We don't have recovery; we don't have any logistic people here to help us. What do we say? We always complain about these things, but no one helps. No one."

Asked whether consecutive VAR decisions had unfairly gone against Iran after another goal was ruled out following a review, Taremi insisted the bigger issue lay off the field.

"That's about the football. Sure. But we complain about outside the football because the details are important in football, and recovery is one of the important things. Small details affect football," he said.

"There are no words about the games because we did our best during 90 minutes, given the situation we had since the beginning till now. We are proud of ourselves, and if anything happens, it's my responsibility because I lose the penalty, and if we pass the group stage, yeah, thank God," he added.

When asked if he believed people wanted Iran eliminated from the tournament, Taremi replied, "We have to fight against everything here. I don't know if people want or not, but as we see it from our perspective, yeah, they like that, I think."

He further added, "How possible now, 90 minutes you play with a lot of stress, a lot of these things on our shoulders, then we have to go back again to Tijuana. You imagine we pass the group stage tomorrow, we get our luck, and we pass the group stage but we don't have any recovery. How possible is this? Just explain to me if you know."

The 33-year-old said the players remained committed to representing their country despite the difficult circumstances.

"We do our best, we always do our best. We play for our people. We want them to be happy, we want to bring the joy, we want to send them a message of peace for the people in Iran, outside Iran, for FIFA, for everyone. But there is no peace about the others to us. Who has to solve this problem for us? Who? FIFA? I don't know, USA? I don't know. Who? Just mention one name for me," he said.

Taremi also claimed FIFA had failed to deliver on promises made earlier in the tournament.

"Infantino came in the first game and said we will solve every problem here, but actually, FIFA did nothing. Our logistics don't work here. Where is our media? You can check. No media here, no media, no kitmans, no one."

On the field, Egypt secured a historic place in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time after finishing unbeaten in Group G. Mahmoud Sabre gave the Pharaohs the lead after Mohamed Salah's effort was parried, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised for Iran after Taremi had earlier seen his penalty saved by Mostafa Shobeir.

Rezaeian was named Player of the Match, but Iran's late push for victory ended in frustration when a stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review, leaving Team Melli anxiously waiting to discover whether their World Cup journey will continue. (ANI)

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