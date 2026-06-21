FIFA World Cup 2026: Captain Virgil van Dijk hails Netherlands' all-round display after Sweden win

Texas [US], June 21 (ANI): Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk praised his side's all-round performance after a commanding 5-1 victory over Sweden in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F clash, saying the team delivered a "very solid" display both defensively and in attack.

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Reflecting on the match, Van Dijk said the Netherlands were in control for most of the contest and produced a high-quality attacking performance.

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"I think we were outstanding for most of the match. We were very solid defensively, strong going forward, and scored five brilliant goals... Now we're on to the next one," he told FIFA.

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The Dutch skipper also highlighted Sweden's attacking threat, particularly striker Alexander Isak, and admitted his side had to adjust after the opposition changed their approach.

"It wasn't just them. Of course, we're well aware of the quality they possess; I know them well, especially Alex. In the first half, right up until the water break, we were doing very well. After that, they changed their system and let Alex play freely... We struggled a bit with that," he said.

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Van Dijk added that tactical adjustments at half-time helped the Netherlands regain control in the second period.

"In the second half, we changed that and went back to playing very well," he noted.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining focus throughout the match, the Dutch captain said the team must remain alert even when opponents create chances.

"It's always been about seeing it through to the end... even when they create chances, you have to keep going, because the quality is there," he added.

The Netherlands became only the eighth team in FIFA World Cup history to surpass the 100-goal mark, joining an elite list of footballing nations after their emphatic 5-1 victory over Sweden in the 2026 World Cup Group F clash on Saturday (local time).

With this achievement, the Dutch now feature alongside Brazil (241 goals), Germany (239), Argentina (152), France (136), Italy (128), Spain (108), and England (104) in the list of highest all-time World Cup goal scorers.

The Netherlands reached the milestone in style as Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo scored twice each in a dominant display in Houston, while Crysencio Summerville added a late fifth goal to complete the rout.

The result also reinforced several impressive records for the Dutch side, including extending their unbeaten run in FIFA World Cup group-stage matches to 18 games and their overall unbeaten streak in World Cup matches to 14. (ANI)

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