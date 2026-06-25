FIFA World Cup 2026: Casemiro celebrates as Brazil seal knockout berth

Florida [US], June 25 (ANI): Brazil's great Casemiro expressed his delight after the five-time world champions booked their place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland in their Group C clash.

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Following the win, the veteran footballer took to X to celebrate the achievement and share his excitement with fans.

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"We're moving on to the knockout stage!!! #VamosBrasil," Casemiro wrote on X.

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Brazil stormed into the knockout stage with a dominant 3-0 win over Scotland at Miami Stadium, finishing atop Group C with seven points. Vinicius Junior was the standout performer, scoring twice in the first half, while Matheus Cunha added a third after the break to secure the victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The Brazilians took control early, opening the scoring in the seventh minute after Scotland defender Scott McKenna's misplaced pass was intercepted by Rayan, who set up Vinicius for a composed finish past goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The goal was significant for Vinicius, who became the first Brazilian in 24 years to score in each of his country's first three World Cup matches, matching the achievement of Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo at the 2002 World Cup. He also became only the fifth Brazilian player to score in Brazil's opening three matches of a World Cup campaign, joining Jairzinho, Romario, Ronaldo and Rivaldo.

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Brazil continued to dominate possession and attacking opportunities throughout the first half. Although Vinicius appeared to have doubled the lead midway through the half, the effort was disallowed after a VAR review. The Real Madrid forward was not denied for long, however, as he headed home Bruno Guimaraes' cross in first-half stoppage time to give Brazil a comfortable 2-0 advantage heading into the interval.

Scotland struggled to break down Brazil's disciplined defence and found themselves further behind in the 60th minute. Guimaraes was again involved, driving into the penalty area before setting up Matheus Cunha, who finished clinically to make it 3-0 and effectively end the contest.

The South American giants remained in control for the remainder of the match, although Scotland managed to test goalkeeper Alisson Becker on a few occasions. Brazil also received a boost with the return of Neymar, who made his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from injury and came off the bench in the closing stages.

The victory ensured Brazil advanced to the Round of 32 as Group C winners alongside Morocco, who defeated Haiti 4-2. Scotland, meanwhile, finished the group stage with three points and must await results elsewhere to determine whether they qualify as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. Vinicius' historic performance and Brazil's commanding display further strengthened their credentials as contenders for a record-extending sixth World Cup title. (ANI)

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