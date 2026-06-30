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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Casemiro hails Brazil's calm approach after Japan win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Casemiro hails Brazil's calm approach after Japan win

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ANI
Updated At : 02:53 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], June 30 (ANI): Brazil midfielder Casemiro credited his side's composure and persistence after the Selecao defeated Japan in a hard-fought FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter to book their place in the Round of 16, according to ESPN.

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Casemiro said Brazil's ability to remain calm while breaking down Japan's organised defensive structure proved decisive in the match.

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"The victory was about our calm and our patience in pressuring and pressuring a team playing a low block," Casemiro said, as quoted by ESPN.

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Highlighting the tactical challenge posed by Japan, the veteran midfielder said Brazil believed chances would eventually come if they maintained control of the game.

"This was the most important aspect -- believing that calm would see a time when we would score. We were fighting all game and had possession so we knew we would get chances. Japan are really organized in defense, but we were really good in the second half and won the match," he added.

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Casemiro expressed pride in the team's performance and acknowledged the support from fans following the comeback victory.

"I am so happy. So many people celebrating this. I am so proud and we are moving forward," he said, as quoted by ESPN.

Looking ahead, the midfielder said Brazil must quickly recover and prepare for the challenges ahead in the knockout stages.

"We look forward to the round of 16, but right now, we have to rest and think we have four matches to go," Casemiro added.

Brazil advances to the Round of 16, where they will face either the Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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