FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Deschamps says France "fell short" after semifinal defeat to Spain

Texas [US], July 15 (ANI): France head coach Didier Deschamps admitted his side was below its usual standards after a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, saying Les Bleus paid the price for technical mistakes and a lack of cutting edge in attack.

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Speaking after France's exit from the tournament, Deschamps said his players were deeply disappointed after falling short of their goal of reaching the final.

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"The players are devastated because we had high ambitions, even though we have to admit that today we were a notch below our usual level technically, facing a team that really had a handle on the game," Deschamps said, as quoted by FIFA.

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The French coach accepted responsibility for the defeat, saying his side failed to make the most of their opportunities against a well-organised Spanish team.

"It's primarily our own fault. We fell short and weren't as dangerous in attack as we could have been, making a few technical errors on passes that might have led to scoring chances. That's the reality of the elite level, even if it hurts," he added, as quoted by FIFA.

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Spain produced a clinical display to defeat France at Dallas Stadium, combining resolute defending with clinical finishing to secure a place in the final.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Pedro Porro added a second to seal Spain's victory. Porro was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

The result sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will meet either England or Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Spain's only previous appearance in a World Cup final ended in triumph when Andres Iniesta scored the winner against the Netherlands in 2010.

Oyarzabal continued his rich vein of form, taking his tally to 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for Spain. His penalty also made him just the sixth player to score 30 international goals for the national team, joining David Villa (59), Raul (44), Fernando Torres (38), Alvaro Morata (37) and David Silva (35).

France entered the contest as slight favourites and threatened early through Kylian Mbappe, but Spain struck first after Lamine Yamal won a penalty when he was fouled inside the area. Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot beyond goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Spain doubled their lead soon after through Porro, who combined neatly with Dani Olmo before finishing confidently into the bottom corner.

France attempted to fight back by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, but Spain remained in control. Goalkeeper Unai Simon made important interventions, while defender Marc Cucurella produced a crucial tackle to deny Mbappe.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Spanish players, while France were left to settle for a third-place playoff on Saturday (local time), where Mbappe will have another opportunity to add to his goal tally in the race for the Golden Boot. (ANI)

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