DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Deschamps to miss Norway clash, heads to France following mother's demise

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Deschamps to miss Norway clash, heads to France following mother's demise

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:08 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Massachusetts [US], June 24 (ANI): The French Football Federation (FFF) announced that coach Didier Deschamps will not be present for the team's last FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage fixture, against Norway, on June 26 (local time). Deschamps will be returning to France to attend the funeral of his mother, who passed away on Tuesday (local time).

Advertisement

The federation stated that Deschamps will return to France for the funeral and will be absent from both training sessions and the touchline for France's final group-stage fixture.

Advertisement

"Didier Deschamps will not be able to lead training sessions ahead of the Norway-France match. He will also not be present on the bench on Friday for the last match of the Bleus in Group I," the FFF said in an X post.

Advertisement

The FFF said that Deschamps learned of his mother's passing on Tuesday morning and will return to France to attend her funeral.

"The national team coach had the sorrow, this Tuesday morning, of learning of the death of his mother. He will return to France to attend her funeral," the FFF said.

Advertisement

The FFF further said that, in agreement with federation president Philippe Diallo, Deschamps has handed temporary responsibility of the France team to his assistant, Guy Stephan, during his absence.

"In agreement with Philippe Diallo, the president of the French Football Federation, who is present at the France team's base camp for the World Cup in the United States, Didier Deschamps has entrusted responsibility to his assistant, Guy Stephan, to lead the group until his return. In this extremely painful moment, we wish the coach and his family much courage and assure them of the support of everyone at the Federation," the federation added.

France has already secured qualification for the Round of 32 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup after registering consecutive wins over Senegal (3-1) and Iraq (3-0), maintaining a strong start to their campaign.

Notably, Deschamps, one of football's most accomplished figures, is among the only three individuals to have won the FIFA World Cup both as a player and a coach. He won the coveted trophy as a player in 1998 in France, where he also captained the side, and then won it in 2018 as the head coach of the French national football team, in Russia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts