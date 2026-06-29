FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Koeman says Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 clash has come "too soon"

Guadalupe [Mexico], June 29 (ANI): Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Morocco is a high-stakes match that has come earlier than expected, as both teams have the quality to progress much further in the tournament, as per Reuters.

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He described it as an exciting contest and said the Dutch side would adopt an attacking approach.

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"It's a big thing for this game to take place now because we are both teams that ought to go further than this stage. It's a very important match between two teams that want to go as far as possible in the tournament and a match of this nature comes a little too soon at the World Cup, I would say. But it is what it is and it'll be a very attractive match. We're going to be playing offensively," the Dutch coach said as quoted by Reuters.

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Koeman acknowledged Morocco's talent but expressed confidence in his own team, saying the Netherlands know how to contain their opponents and are not concerned about the challenge.

"They have a lot of talent, but so do we and we know where it is that we need to stop them, break them down, and we are not worried," said Koeman.

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Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk praised Morocco's quality, highlighting 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi as one of their standout players. He said the Dutch team has prepared thoroughly with detailed analysis and strong training sessions, adding that he is excited for the challenge.

"They have a lot of good players. The defensive midfielder breaking through now, young guy who's doing well is another," he said, referring to 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi.

"We analysed them, we've trained, we had two very good sessions and everything is said and done and now it's down to us. I'm really looking forward to it. It is going to be a challenging game in challenging circumstances but I'm looking forward to it. These are the games you want to be part of," he added.

Van Dijk said the Netherlands do not need a convincing win over Morocco to prove they are World Cup contenders. He described the Round of 32 clash as a great match for fans and said the team is fully focused on preparing for Morocco rather than making a statement.

"I don't think we have to put any statements down. What I think is that it is just a situation that we are where we are. It is a fantastic game, I think, for neutral to go and watch. For us, it's just the reality. We (are) here now, we prepare for Morocco," he said. (ANI)

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