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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Scaloni to discuss "future" after final defeat against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Scaloni to discuss "future" after final defeat against Spain

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ANI
Updated At : 06:13 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said he would discuss his future with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) president after the FIFA World Cup 2026, while insisting he had not yet spoken to captain Lionel Messi about his plans following the team's defeat in the final, according to The Athletic.

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Speaking after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, Scaloni said he would honour his contract, which runs until December, but wanted time to reflect on the future.

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"Truth be told, I didn't speak to Leo, and as for me, I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract (it expires in December), and I feel the need to think, as I don't know if something as big can be done and maybe we need to speak this through," Scaloni said, according to The Athletic.

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The Argentina coach also urged fans to appreciate his team's achievement despite missing out on the title, saying reaching the final itself was a success.

"It's very difficult to make people understand to enjoy being runners-up just as much as winning a tournament. It's also a success. I can see people are aware of what we've achieved and how we've achieved this, especially because I already cried my heart out in the locker room. That's why I'm not crying now," he said, according to The Athletic.

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Scaloni paid tribute to his players for their fighting spirit throughout the tournament, describing them as "warriors" after their hard-fought campaign.

"But I do have to be thankful to this group because they were warriors, and that is the truth. We competed against an amazing team, and... they told us that they were really surprised by how competitive we were. This is very positive, and I hope that future generations also are influenced by this," he added.

Defending champions Argentina fell to Spain 1-0 after extra time, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand La Roja their second FIFA World Cup title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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