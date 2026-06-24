FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia qualify for Round of 32 after 1-0 win over DR Congo

Zapopan [Mexico] June 24 (ANI): Colombia secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after a hard-fought victory over Congo DR on Tuesday (local time).

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Congo DR had an early look at a goal when Edo Kayembe attempted a long-range effort, but it went wide as Colombia gradually took control of a lively first half.

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During the clash, James Rodriguez is the first player from Colombia to create five goal-scoring opportunities in a World Cup match since Carlos Valderrama against England in 1998 (5), according to OptaJose's X handle.

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Lionel Mpasi stood firm in goal for Congo DR, first denying Jhon Arias, while Daniel Munoz sent the rebound into the side netting. Munoz later came close again with a header that was saved, and although he eventually found the net on the follow-up, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Colombia continued to pile on pressure, with Mpasi making saves to keep out efforts from James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and Gustavo Puerta. Congo DR nearly struck late in the half, but Arthur Masuaku's dangerous cross narrowly missed Yoane Wissa, who was close to scoring again after his goal against Portugal.

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After the break, Mpasi remained in inspired form, producing another strong save to deny Diaz from close range before Arias fired the rebound wide through a crowded defence.

Colombia's breakthrough finally arrived when Munoz scored via a deflected effort after excellent build-up play from substitute Jhon Cordoba.

Although Diaz later had two goals ruled out for offside, Colombia held on under late pressure from Congo DR to confirm a top-two finish in Group K ahead of their final match against Portugal.

Congo DR still remain in contention for qualification, but must beat Uzbekistan and depend on other results going their way.

In Group K, Colombia sit top of the table after winning both of their matches, collecting 6 points from 2 games with a goal difference of +3 (4 goals scored and 1 conceded).

Portugal are placed second with 4 points from 2 matches, having recorded one win and one draw, scoring 6 goals and conceding 1, giving them a +5 goal difference.

Congo DR are third with 1 point from 2 matches, having drawn one and lost one, with a goal difference of -1 after scoring once and conceding twice.

Uzbekistan are bottom of the group without a point from their two matches, having lost both games and registering a goal difference of -7, with 1 goal scored and 8 conceded. (ANI)

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