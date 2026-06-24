Zapopan [Mexico], June 24 (ANI): James Rodriguez rolled back the years with a masterful display as Colombia booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in their second Group K match at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

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The veteran playmaker orchestrated Colombia's attack throughout the contest and became the first Colombian player to create five opportunities in a World Cup match since Carlos Valderrama achieved the feat against England in 1998, according to stats from OptaJose.

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Daniel Munoz struck the decisive goal in the 76th minute, ensuring Colombia maintained their perfect start to the tournament with two wins from two matches and six goals scored. The result confirmed their progression to the knockout stage with a game to spare ahead of their final group encounter against Portugal.

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The South Americans have now reached the knockout rounds for a third consecutive World Cup appearance, having also advanced in 2014 and 2018 before missing out on qualification for the 2022 tournament by a single point.

Rodriguez, now 34 and appearing in his third World Cup, once again demonstrated his enduring quality on football's biggest stage. The former Golden Boot winner from the 2014 World Cup remains one of Colombia's most influential figures, having also won the FIFA Puskas Award in 2014 for his memorable volley against Uruguay and holding the Copa America record for most assists in a single edition with six.

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Munoz's winner added another chapter to his growing World Cup story. According to ESPN, the defender became only the third Colombian man to score in each of his nation's opening two matches at a World Cup, following Adolfo Valencia in 1994 and Rodriguez in 2014. He also joined Yerry Mina as the only Colombian defender to score multiple World Cup goals, with Mina netting three times in Russia in 2018.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz endured a frustrating evening despite Colombia's victory. He was caught offside five times, becoming the first player to register as many offsides in a World Cup match since Robin van Persie was flagged six times for the Netherlands against Costa Rica in 2014.

DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi delivered an inspired performance to keep his side in the contest, becoming the first goalkeeper to make five saves within the opening 20 minutes of a World Cup match since Jamaica's Warren Barrett against Argentina in 1998.

Despite Mpasi's heroics, Munoz's late strike proved enough to send Colombia into the knockout phase in style. (ANI)

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