FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Conditions are very difficult for us', says Iran head coach Ghalenoei after Belgium draw

Los Angeles (California) [US], June 22 (ANI): Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei hailed his players' resilience after their hard-fought goalless draw against Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2026, while stressing that Team Melli face a difficult recovery process ahead of a crucial final Group G clash against Egypt.

Advertisement

Iran earned a valuable point against the world's 10th-ranked side at SoFi Stadium, with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand delivering a standout performance to frustrate the Belgian attack. The result followed Iran's 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their opening match and left them second in the group standings, firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 32.

Advertisement

According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, Ghalenoei pointed to the extraordinary challenges his team has faced in recent months, while speaking after the match.

Advertisement

"Before I answer the question, I want to go back to the past six months; six months ago, we were in a state of war and our league was closed. We were on the road for 40 hours to go to another country and play," he said, as per ISNA.

The Iranian coach added that visa complications, travel disruptions and a lack of preparation for matches had hampered the team's World Cup build-up.

Advertisement

"We entered the World Cup in the worst possible conditions, and I wanted the whole world to know this," Ghalenoei said.

Despite those obstacles, the coach believed Iran were capable of beating Belgium.

"We witnessed a very beautiful match, and we played against the 10th-ranked team in the world. They had great players and a great coach. Both they could have won against us, and we had a chance to win," he said.

"Overall, it is a good achievement that we achieved a draw in two consecutive games under these conditions. We arrived at the match venue with less than 16 hours to go, and this is an achievement that will go down in history, and players will be remembered for their greatness," he added.

Iran thought they had found a breakthrough during the contest, while also creating two clear-cut opportunities that were denied by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Belgium, meanwhile, were reduced to 10 men after Nathan Ngoy's second-half dismissal.

Ghalenoei reserved special praise for Beiranvand, whose seven-save display earned him the Superior Player of the Match award.

"He is one of the most honoured goalkeepers in Iranian history and is very intelligent and experienced, and today was one of his good days," the coach said, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.

Attention now turns to Saturday's decisive encounter against Egypt in Seattle, with qualification still within reach for Iran.

"We have to go and fly right now, and it's exhausting. They won't even let us recover," Ghalenoei said. "We have to show up with a special plan against Egypt. They have great players like Belgium. We need to recover more than anything now."

The head coach further said, "No team in the world makes two trips in 16 hours. The conditions are very difficult for us. Our players really sacrifice and go out on the field with their hearts, and history will remember them as great."

Following the match, Iran's players left an emotional handwritten message in the SoFi Stadium dressing room, thanking supporters for their backing throughout the tournament and expressing pride in representing the nation.

With two points from two matches, Iran know a positive result against group leaders Egypt could secure a historic place in the knockout rounds. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)