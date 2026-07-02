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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Congo DR coach Sebastien Desabre's father dies before round 32 clash against England

FIFA World Cup 2026: Congo DR coach Sebastien Desabre's father dies before round 32 clash against England

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ANI
Updated At : 10:03 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Atlanta [USA], July 2 (ANI): Congo DR coach Sebastien Desabre received the heartbreaking news of his father's death just hours before his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against England, according to Reuters.

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Notably, DR Congo came agonisingly close to pulling off a major upset as they held a one-goal lead over England at half-time before England captain Harry Kane's late brace fired the Three Lions to a 2-1 win.

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The news was revealed at the end of Desabre's post-match press conference, when team media officer Jerry Kalemo announced that the coach had lost his father and offered the team's sincere condolences.

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"We announce that the coach has lost his father. Our sincere condolences," Jerry Kalemo said as quoted by Reuters.

The official added that Desabre's father had been unwell for some time but did not provide any further details.

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Coming to the Round of 32 clash between England and Congo DR, the Three Lions came from behind to beat Congo DR 2-1 in a tense encounter, with Kane scoring twice to secure a place in the Round of 16 against co-hosts Mexico.

Congo DR stunned England early through Brian Cipenga's 7th-minute opener and held firm for much of the first half, frustrating England despite their dominance in possession. The African side went into the break leading after disciplined defending and sharp counter-attacks.

England turned the match around late in the second half after tactical changes, with Kane equalising in the 75th minute before completing his brace in the 86th minute to complete a comeback victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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