FIFA World Cup 2026: CONMEBOL chief Alejandro Dominguez meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during Argentina vs Spain final

New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez shared a photograph with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia ahead of the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

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Posting the picture on X, Dominguez described the meeting as a pleasure.

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"With Marco Rubio, Secretary of State of the United States, and with Chiqui Tapia. Always a pleasure!" Dominguez wrote on X.

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Con Marco Rubio, Secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos, y con Chiqui Tapia. ¡Siempre un placer! pic.twitter.com/N7Zojre5zJ — Alejandro Domínguez (@agdws) July 19, 2026

The photograph showed Rubio holding an Argentina national team jersey alongside Dominguez and Tapia.

The meeting came as football fans from across the world gathered in New York for the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, where defending champions Argentina faced 2010 champions Spain in the tournament's showpiece clash.

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Coming to the match, Argentina is only the 2nd team in the last 60 years to not record a shot in a World Cup final 1st half. They were held to just 17 touches in the attacking third and 0 in the attacking penalty area, according to X handle of ESPN Insights.

Earlier, Lionel Messi also became the oldest outfield player to start a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, adding another record to his illustrious resume.

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.

Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain's defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches. (ANI)

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