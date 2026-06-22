FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo posts training pictures, says "Focused on the mission" ahead of Uzbekistan clash

Florida [US], June 22 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared training pictures with teammates as the team prepared for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Group stage match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday (June 23).

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Taking to X, Ronaldo posted multiple images from the training session and wrote, "Focused on the mission" in the caption.

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Focados na missão pic.twitter.com/XFZLopKA1w — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 21, 2026

The post comes after a difficult outing for the 41-year-old in Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, where the veteran striker struggled to make an impact.

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Ronaldo finished the match with 25 touches, three shots without hitting the target, and won just one duel, reflecting a tightly marked performance by the DR Congo defence.

It was also one of the lowest involvement games of his World Cup career, marking the second-fewest touches he has ever recorded in a World Cup start, highlighting his limited influence in Portugal's attacking play.

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The frustration adds to a growing concern over his form in major tournaments, as Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring in major competitions, an unwanted streak that continues despite his experience and status on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Portugal defender Ruben Dias has downplayed recent criticism directed at skipper Ronaldo, describing the surrounding talk as "noise" and simply part of football.

Speaking after recent external chatter around the veteran forward, Dias said the team remains unaffected and focused on its objectives.

"It's not an issue for us," Dias insisted as quoted by One Football. "It's insignificant, just a bit of fuss and noise. It's all part of the game."

"First and foremost, the criticism isn't directed at just one player. Cristiano is a major focus of attention, but I think we're all in the firing line. Above all, apart from what I've just said, I don't think anything out of the ordinary is happening. It's always been like this since I've been here. I believe it will continue to be so in the future. In the end, it's noise. We isolate ourselves from it and focus on doing our thing," he added.

With Portugal aiming to bounce back in their next fixture, attention will remain on Ronaldo and the team's response as they continue their World Cup campaign. (ANI)

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