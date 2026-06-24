FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia coach Dalic left dissappointed despite 1-0 win over Panama

Toronto [Canada], June 24 (ANI): Following his side's 1-0 win over Panama in their FIFA World Cup clash, Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic was critical of his side's overall gameplay, saying that he was "not the happiest with the play, especially in the first half". He also added that he did not expect the match to be that difficult.

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Croatia, with the help of Ante Budimir, secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Panama in their Group L clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Toronto Stadium on Tuesday (local time), keeping their World Cup campaign on track after an opening 4-2 defeat to England in their campaign-opener.

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Speaking after the match, as quoted by Reuters, Dalic said, "They were really under a lot of pressure and each and every ball was in the possession of the opponent and many other balls as well that really destroyed us."

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"And we did not manage to overcome this initially, and this is why I was a little bit angry, and I reacted to this," he added.

After slipping to a loss against England in the campaign opener, Croatia came into the match fully aware that a defeat would dent their round of 32 chances. The 2018 finalists and the 2022 edition third-placed team made a slow start against a powerful Panama before their big game pedigree emerged gradually after the second half.

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"I did not expect that it was going to be such a difficult match, to be quite honest," said Dalic. "We did not react the best, and perhaps it could be due to the pressure, because we really needed to get these three points to move on to the second stage," he added.

Dalic also cautioned that his team needs to perform better in all fronts, especially defence, for their clash against Ghana in Philadelphia, which will be their last group stage clash and could seal their ticket to round of 32 if they win it.

"I am not the happiest to be with the play, to be honest, especially in the first half," said Dalic. "But I will forget this, and now focus on what awaits us," he signed off. (ANI)

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