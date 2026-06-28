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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia make three changes for must-win Ghana clash in Group L

FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia make three changes for must-win Ghana clash in Group L

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ANI
Updated At : 02:53 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Philadelphia [US], June 28 (ANI): Croatia have dropped Josko Gvardiol in one of three changes for their final FIFA World Cup Group L match against Ghana in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Ghana also made three alterations despite already securing a place in the next round.

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Croatia, who need a win to guarantee qualification for the knockout stage, saw coach Zlatko Dalic hand starts to Ante Budimir and Nikola Vlasic for the first time in the tournament, with Petar Sucic also recalled, as per Reuters.

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Ghana, coached by Carlos Queiroz, brought in Kamaldeen Sulemana in attack and Derrick Luckassen in defence, in place of Jerome Opoku.

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Ivan Perisic is set to make his 20th FIFA World Cup appearance for Croatia, with every one of those matches coming as a starter. Among outfield players, only Paolo Maldini (23 matches), Diego Maradona (21), and Uwe Seeler (21) have made more World Cup appearances while starting each game, as per OptaJoe.

Elsewhere in Group L, England are already through to the round of 32 and face Panama in their final group match.

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Lineups:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ante Budimir, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic.

Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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