FIFA World Cup 2026: Davies hits 1000-player mark as Canada registers a historic win over Bafana Bafana in R32

California [US], June 29 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup knockout stage got underway in dramatic fashion as co-hosts Canada booked their place in the Round of 16 with a stoppage-time 1-0 victory over South Africa.

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Stephen Eustaquio scored the decisive goal in the second minute of added time (90th minute), latching onto a clearance at the edge of the penalty area before firing a powerful volley into the bottom corner to seal Canada's historic victory.

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Canada vs South Africa - Stats

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The win sends Canada into the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the Round of 32 clash between the Netherlands and Morocco.

Canada scripted history by defeating South Africa to register their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout stage victory, with a host of records tumbling following the Round of 32 contest.

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According to ESPN, Canada became the first Concacaf nation to advance in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage since Costa Rica defeated Greece on penalties in the Round of 16 at the 2014 tournament, ending a 12-year wait for the region.

Canada captain Alphonso Davies etched his name into FIFA World Cup history by becoming the 1,000th player to make an appearance at the 2026 tournament during Canada's Round of 32 clash against South Africa, according to FIFA's X handle.

Stephen Eustaquio scored the decisive goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time (90+2), registering the latest match-winning goal by a Concacaf nation at the FIFA World Cup. The only other stoppage-time winner for a Concacaf side at the tournament came through Landon Donovan, who scored in the 90+1 minute against Algeria during the 2010 group stage.

Eustaquio's strike was also the first injury-time winner in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match since Nacer Chadli scored for Belgium against Japan in the 2018 Round of 16. The midfielder became the third active Major League Soccer (MLS) player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match, joining Landon Donovan, who scored twice, and Brian McBride.

According to ESPN, Canada have now scored nine goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the most by a Concacaf men's team in a single edition of the tournament. They also became the first team in FIFA World Cup history to secure their maiden knockout stage victory with a second-half stoppage-time winner.

Canada dominated the attacking statistics, finishing the match with seven shots on target. That took their tournament tally to 28 shots on target, the joint-most by a Concacaf side in a single FIFA World Cup since records began in 1966, equalling Mexico's total from the 1986 edition.

South Africa, meanwhile, managed their first shot on target within the opening six minutes but failed to register another effort on target for the remainder of the contest. They also recorded an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.13 against Canada, their second-lowest figure in a FIFA World Cup match after the 0.07 xG they produced against Mexico on Matchday 1.

Eustaquio also created five chances from set plays during the match, equalling the highest tally on record since 1966 by a player in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match alongside Andrea Pirlo's performance against Germany in the 2006 semifinal.

According to ESPN, South Africa had never previously lost a FIFA World Cup match after going into half-time level, with a record of one win and two draws in such situations. Canada, on the other hand, secured their first victory after entering the interval level, having lost all three previous FIFA World Cup matches under those circumstances.

South Africa defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, aged 20 years and 282 days, became the youngest African player to start a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match since Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo, who started against France in 2014 at the age of 20 years and 256 days, excluding third-place matches.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, aged 34 years and 158 days, became the second-oldest African player to start a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match, behind Nigeria's Peter Rufai, who was 34 years and 308 days old against Denmark in 1998.

The contest between world No. 32 Canada and world No. 54 South Africa was only the third FIFA World Cup knockout stage match featuring two teams ranked outside the top 30 in the FIFA Rankings, after Switzerland (35) versus Ukraine (45) in 2006 and Paraguay (31) versus Japan (45) in 2010. Both previous matches ended 0-0 before being decided on penalties.

With an average age of 26 years and 186 days, South Africa fielded their youngest-ever starting XI in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match by an African nation since Algeria's team, which averaged 26 years and 72 days, against Germany in 2014.

At 74 years of age, South Africa's head coach, Hugo Broos, became the oldest manager to take charge of a team in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

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