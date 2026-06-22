FIFA World Cup 2026: De la Fuente hits back at critics after Spain thrash Saudi Arabia 4-0

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], June 22 (ANI): Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente launched a strong defence of his players after their emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup 2026, insisting it was "crazy" to question a team that has now gone 33 matches unbeaten.

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Spain arrived under pressure following a disappointing goalless draw against Cape Verde in their opening Group H fixture, but responded in style on Sunday with a dominant performance inspired by the return of teenage star Lamine Yamal to the starting lineup.

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The convincing win moved Spain to four points from two matches and restored confidence in a side that had faced growing scrutiny after their sluggish start to the tournament.

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"I think it's crazy to question this team," De la Fuente said after the match, according to Reuters.

"We have been unbeaten for 33 consecutive games. You can have better days, worse days, normal days, but questioning, doubting this generation of very young footballers with a bright future, I think it's unfair," he said.

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The Spanish coach revealed that criticism had served as motivation for his squad, whose pride had been hurt by the reaction to the Cape Verde draw.

"Nobody enjoys receiving criticism," he said.

"Their pride was hurt, of course, because this is not a reality. We can do even better than this, as we've shown on other occasions. Those remarks that they hear, of course, sometimes make them react. And that's good because it's a very committed, dedicated team with amazing quality," he added, according to Reuters.

De la Fuente also stressed the importance of shielding his players from external noise.

"You are great professionals. But there are things I wouldn't like to listen to. And that's why I don't listen to any programme, for example, and that's why I try to stay positive and to isolate myself from all that noise," the head coach said.

One player who answered his critics emphatically was Mikel Oyarzabal. The forward had come under scrutiny after struggling to make an impact against Cape Verde, but he delivered a superb response against Saudi Arabia, scoring twice and providing an assist in the first half.

Oyarzabal became only the second player since records began in 1966 to be directly involved in three goals within the opening 25 minutes of a World Cup match, matching a feat achieved by Hungary's Laszlo Fazekas against El Salvador in 1982.

De la Fuente praised the striker's influence, insisting his value extends beyond goals and assists.

"People who know about football value him greatly," the coach said.

"Unfortunately, there are people who think that he doesn't have such a big impact. The impact Mikel has on the team is massive, probably bigger than any other player could have in the world. I'm convinced that he's a footballer that can really make history in Spanish football. His numbers are crazy. So I just celebrate his performance, and hopefully we will be able to value him properly," he concluded, according to Reuters.

Spain now sits on four points in Group H and will conclude their group-stage campaign against Uruguay on Friday. Saudi Arabia remains on one point after two matches and faces an uphill battle to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive. (ANI)

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