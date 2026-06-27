FIFA World Cup 2026: Dembele scripts WC history with record-breaking first-half hat-trick against Norway

Massachusetts [US], June 27 (ANI): France forward Ousmane Dembele scripted history as he became the first player to net a first-half hat trick at the FIFA World Cup since Oleg Salenko in 1994.

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Dembele achieved this feat against Norway in their final FIFA World Cup group stage match at Foxborough on Friday.

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Dembele's hat-trick just 32 minutes into this game is the second earliest a player has scored a FIFA World Cup hat-trick in a match, behind Erich Probst in 1954 for Austria against Czechoslovakia (24 minutes), as per OptaJoe.

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Dembele completed his hat-trick just 32 minutes into the match, the second-fastest hat-trick from kick-off in FIFA World Cup history. Only Erich Probst reached the milestone quicker, doing so in 24 minutes for Austria against Czechoslovakia at the 1954 World Cup.

Dembele is also just the third French player to score a FIFA World Cup hat-trick, joining Just Fontaine and Kylian Mbappe.

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Dembele's hat-trick goal was the first of the 182 scored at this FIFA World Cup to feature every one of his team's 11 players involved in the build-up, as per OptaJoe.

France leads the fixture against Norway 3-1 in the first half. Dembele opened the scoring with a superb finish in the seventh minute before doubling France's advantage with a stunning left-footed strike from outside the box in the 20th.

Norway responded immediately through Thelo Aasgaard just a minute later, but Ballon d'Or winner Dembele completed his hat-trick in the 32nd minute with a powerful finish to restore France's two-goal cushion.

Fans have been denied the much-anticipated showdown between star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, with Norway manager Stale Solbakken opting to rest 10 regular starters, including Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard. (ANI)

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