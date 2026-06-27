Massachusetts [US], June 27 (ANI): Ousmane Dembele's outstanding hat-trick powers France to a commanding 4-1 victory over Norway in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match in Boston on Friday.

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Both sides had already secured qualification for the knockout stages after winning their opening two matches. France topped the group on goal difference heading into the fixture and required only a draw to finish first.

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However, they emphatically ended the group stage, sealing a commanding victory to confirm top spot in Group I.

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Dembele produced a sensational first-half hat-trick to put France firmly in control of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash.

The Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a brilliant finish before doubling his tally in the 20th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box. Norway responded almost immediately through Thelo Aasgaard in the 21st minute, briefly reducing the deficit.

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However, Dembele restored France's cushion in style, completing his hat-trick in the 32nd minute with a powerful finish to make it 3-1. His treble is the first first-half hat-trick at a FIFA World Cup in the 21st century.

Norway had a chance to claw its way back into the contest in the second half, but striker Jorgen Strand Larsen missed a penalty, further compounding their frustration in a difficult outing.

France winger Desire Doue then applied the finishing touch as he smashed the 4th goal in the 94th minute. The 21-year-old scored with a brilliant header after an excellent cross by his PSG teammate Bradley Barcola from the left.

France have scored 3+ goals in each of their last four FIFA World Cup matches, the longest run by a team since Spain between 1998 and 2002 (4).

Norway finished second in Group I to set up a round-of-32 game against the Ivory Coast in Dallas. Meanwhile, France will remain on the East Coast and face a third-place qualifier. (ANI)

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