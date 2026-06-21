FIFA World Cup 2026: Deniz Undav stars as Germany beat Ivory Coast 2-1 to reach knockout stage

Toronto [Canada], June 21 (ANI): Deniz Undav struck a sensational brace after coming off the bench as Germany staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Ivory Coast 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash on Saturday (local time), sealing their spot in the knockout stage for the first time since their 2014 title-winning campaign.

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Germany had earlier seen the ball hit the net before the first hydration break, but the effort was ruled out due to a foul on the Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, keeping the score level in the early stages.

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However, the deadlock did not last long as Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessie capitalised soon after the restart during the 30th minute, slotting past Manuel Neuer to give his side the lead.

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Germany thought they had equalised through Kai Havertz, but his goal was disallowed for a foul. The breakthrough eventually came in the second half when substitute Undav found the back of the net with a powerful finish to level the score during the 64th minute.

As Germany pushed for a winner, Undav once again proved decisive, scoring a stoppage-time winner in the 94th minute to complete the turnaround and secure all three points for his team.

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The result takes Germany to the top of Group E with six points from two matches, confirming their qualification for the last 32. Ivory Coast, meanwhile, remain on three points after two games, with Ecuador and Curacao scheduled to meet later in the day in Kansas City.

During the clash, Deniz Undav became the first German player since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to have scored in each of his first two World Cup matches, according to Opta Analyst.

Undav, who has been involved in five goal involvements off the bench, has matched Roger Milla's 1990 record for the most goal involvements as a substitute at a single World Cup since 1966. Germany substitutes have been involved in six goal contributions at the 2026 World Cup - the most of any nation.

Additionally, Germany's Manuel Neuer created history by becoming the goalkeeper with the most appearances in FIFA World Cup history, featuring in his 21st match, surpassing France's Hugo Lloris.

In the same match, Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie, who opened the scoring in the 30th minute, further added to his World Cup legacy. At 29 years and 183 days, Kessie also became the second-oldest goalscorer for the Ivory Coast in World Cup history, behind only Didier Drogba, who scored in 2010 at the age of 32 years and 101 days, according to Opta. (ANI)

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