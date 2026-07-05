Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], July 5 (ANI): France head coach Didier Deschamps said his players were prepared for Paraguay's physical approach and praised captain Kylian Mbappe's leadership after Les Bleus edged past the South American side 1-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, according to Reuters.

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Reflecting on the fiercely contested Round of 16 encounter, Deschamps said his squad had anticipated the nature of the match and managed to remain disciplined throughout.

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"I've seen a lot of things," Deschamps said, as quoted by Reuters.

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"I have prepared the players. The players were expecting this game. I do not want to criticise Paraguay. Each team plays the way they want. But there were some insults from the other bench which I could have done without," he added.

"The most important thing is that by the end of the game, there were no disagreements and that we (did not) get another card," he said.

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Deschamps acknowledged the physical nature of the contest, saying both teams committed numerous fouls.

"We got three yellow cards with a lot of fouls. I'm not saying that we did not make any fouls, but there were a lot from both teams."

The France coach also dismissed suggestions that Mbappe had only recently developed into a mature leader, insisting the striker had always displayed those qualities while representing the national team.

"There was a lot of media saying that he has evolved," Deschamps said, as quoted by Reuters. "I don't want to contradict myself, but Kylian has an image for you that is far from reality."

"I don't want to lie. I've said from the first day that he had this spirit. He gave all his athletic efforts. He's a great top-notch player on the pitch. But when he speaks, he speaks for the entire group."

France secured victory through Mbappe's 70th-minute penalty after substitute Desire Doue won a spot-kick by drawing a foul from Diego Gomez. The goal proved decisive in a match where Paraguay's disciplined defending kept Les Bleus under pressure for long periods.

Asked whether he had considered the possibility that defeat could have brought an end to his 14-year tenure as France coach, Deschamps said such thoughts never crossed his mind.

"I'm going to be clear. I will never think of that," he said, as quoted by Reuters. "The only feeling that I have is to do everything for (the team) to work in the best way."

"The last game could have been four years ago or eight years ago. They could have told me you'll go home. It's like that," he said.

"I have a positive philosophy. With my staff, we're going to do everything to win. But we know this is football. Sometimes you lose. But you give it your all, then your head will be all right," he added.

France booked a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 at Lincoln Financial Field, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty.

Despite dominating possession, Les Bleus found it difficult to break down Paraguay's disciplined defence, with the South Americans frustrating Didier Deschamps' side throughout the opening half.

The match became only the third FIFA World Cup knockout fixture since 1966 to reach halftime without a single shot on target, while tensions flared following a challenge on Mbappe that sparked a mass confrontation.

France finally broke the deadlock in the 66th minute after Desire Doue won a penalty, which Mbappe converted calmly. Paraguay pressed for an equaliser until the final whistle, but France held firm to secure victory and set up a quarterfinal clash with Morocco. (ANI)

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