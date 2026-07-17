FIFA World Cup 2026: "Destiny": 18 years after iconic photo, Messi-Yamal to square off in Final

New York [US], July 17 (ANI): Following a 2-1 victory over England, defending champions Argentina secured their place in the World Cup final against European champions Spain, setting up a generational matchup between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Advertisement

Although Saturday's (local time) final in New Jersey marks the first time the 39-year-old Argentina veteran and the 19-year-old Spain winger playing against each other but it is not their first actual meeting.

Advertisement

Almost 18 years back, Messi shared a memorable moment with Spain star Yamal nearly before the pair emerged as potential rivals on the biggest stage of international football.

Advertisement

Messi took part in a charity photoshoot organised by Catalan newspaper Diario Sport in 2008 while then playing for Barcelona. During the shoot at the club's iconic Camp Nou stadium, the then-20-year-old Argentine posed with a baby Yamal, who was sitting in a small plastic bathtub alongside his mother, Sheila Ebana.

At the time, neither could have imagined that Yamal would grow into one of Spain's brightest footballing talents, with the possibility of facing Messi in a FIFA World Cup final almost two decades later.

Advertisement

The iconic photoshoot was captured by freelance photographer Joan Monfort.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, UNICEF shared the now-iconic photograph of Argentina captain Messi with a baby Yamal, highlighting the remarkable journey of the two football stars from a charity photoshoot nearly two decades ago to becoming global ambassadors for children.

In a post on X, UNICEF wrote, "Yes, those photos you've seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot."

UNICEF added that while both have gone on to inspire millions with their performances on the football field, they are also united by their work away from the sport.

"Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world," the post read.

UNICEF added that its shared mission with the two footballers is to ensure "that every child survives, thrives, and fulfils their potential," concluding, "We are proud to have them on our team."

Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot. Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices… pic.twitter.com/TSoUPDxia2 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 16, 2026

Barcelona also reacted to the iconic image, sharing it on X with the caption, "Magical photo by the @FundacioFCB."

Magical photo by the @FundacioFCB 💙❤️ The story behind this photo 👉 https://t.co/Nzm1L6Ou3h 📸 Joan Monfort (Diari Sport) pic.twitter.com/ukT4XgyNph — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2026

Following their respective semi-final victories, defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain are set to face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash between great Messi and teenage sensation Yamal.

Spain secured their place in the title clash with a 2-0 win over France, while Argentina produced a comeback to defeat England 2-1 after trailing 1-0, with a stoppage-time winner sealing their passage to the final.

Messi heads into the championship match at the top of the Golden Boot standings, edging France captain Kylian Mbappe after registering two assists in Argentina's semi-final victory over England.

Yamal, who became the youngest player ever to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or at the age of 17, will now have the opportunity to face the Argentine legend for the first time as Spain aim to deny the defending champions and lift consecutive titles.

The final will also mark another remarkable chapter in the unique connection between the two players, who first met during a charity photoshoot when Yamal was an infant. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)