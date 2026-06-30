FIFA World Cup 2026: Didier Deschamps urges France to stay attacking ahead of knockout stage

New York [US], June 30 (ANI): France coach Didier Deschamps has urged his team to stay focused on their attacking strengths while cutting out defensive lapses, insisting they must aim to score more goals rather than settle or lose confidence in their abilities.

Advertisement

He also admitted France have conceded too many chances but stressed that every game brings a different scenario.

Advertisement

Deschamps added that France have proven in the past they can succeed with their attacking quality and said he wants the team to continue using that as their biggest strength.

Advertisement

"We have to score one more goal, not give up what we're capable of doing," France coach Didier Deschamps told a press conference as per Reuters.

"We've conceded a few too many chances. Every match has a different scenario. Can you succeed like that? We did it four years ago. We have the ability to create danger and hurt the opposition. That's our strength, and I want us to keep that strength."

Advertisement

Rabiot acknowledged that tactical adjustments may be required as the two-time world champions progress deeper into the tournament, but insisted he does not believe the team has been dangerously unbalanced during the group stage.

"I didn't think there was a huge imbalance in terms of chances created and goals conceded," he said.

France head into the knockout rounds as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but Rabiot stressed that the squad has taken lessons from their painful last-16 exit to Switzerland at Euro 2020 and will not underestimate Sweden.

"That experience helps us. Those who were there pass it on to the rest of the group," Rabiot said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)