FIFA World Cup 2026: Diego Forlan, Hristo Stoichkov hail Cape Verde and Congo DR as standout World Cup underdog stories

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Uruguay legend Diego Forlan and FIFA Icon Hristo Stoichkov discussed two of the most remarkable underdog stories from the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the FIFA Podcast, highlighting Cape Verde and the Congo DR.

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Both teams have exceeded expectations by reaching the Round of 32 in the expanded 48-team tournament across Canada, Mexico, and the USA, demonstrating that debutant and less experienced nations can compete well beyond simply participating.

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Stoichkov praised Cape Verde's impressive debut FIFA World Cup campaign, calling their run to the Round of 32 "phenomenal" and describing it as a fairy tale. He credited the team's success to their organisation, discipline, and positive spirit under coach Bubista, while acknowledging the tough challenge they face against Argentina in the knockout stage.

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Cape Verde began their debut FIFA World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Spain before holding Uruguay to a 2-2 draw. They then concluded the group stage with another 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia, finishing second in Group H and remaining unbeaten. Cape Verde will now take on Argentina in their Round of 32 clash on July 3 (local time).

"What they've done is phenomenal. They're going to be facing Argentina [next], but so far, it's amazing, a fairy tale. Cape Verde are an organised, disciplined team. I watch their faces: they're very happy - the players, and the coach. This is very important," he said on the FIFA Podcast as per the FIFA website.

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Congo DR's only previous FIFA World Cup appearance came in 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire and exited the tournament after losing all three group-stage matches without scoring. The Leopards booked their place at the 2026 World Cup by defeating Jamaica in the Play-Off Tournament and then progressed from a group featuring Colombia, Portugal and Uzbekistan. They advanced as one of the eight best third-placed teams and will now face England in the Round of 32 on July 5 (local time).

Stoichkov said the impressive performances of Cape Verde and the Congo DR are not a surprise, but the result of years of sustained effort and development.

"I'm not surprised by Cape Verde, I'm not surprised by Congo [DR], I'm not surprised by different [teams] in the World Cup because everybody has worked for this one big event. Every four years you prepare for this big party at the World Cup," he said.

Forlan said Cape Verde has flourished by playing without pressure or expectations, adding that reaching the knockout stage in their debut World Cup has allowed them to play with freedom. He also praised the squad's experience and physicality, noting that many players compete in Portugal, while highlighting goalkeeper Vozinha's performances and describing Cape Verde as the kind of inspiring underdog every World Cup produces.

"They're enjoying it. I think they're enjoying the game. This is their first time, the first time they have qualified, as well, to the next phase. They are playing Argentina. They don't have anything to lose. Most of the players play in Portugal in the different divisions. They are very experienced players, physically strong. The keeper [Vozinha] is doing really well. They are like the underdogs, which you get at every World Cup," he said.

Defending champions Argentina, captained by the highest goalscorer in World Cup history, Lionel Messi, will go into their match at Miami Stadium on 3 July as strong favourites. However, Forlan said knockout football often rewards determination and spirit, where underdogs can thrive through courage and commitment.

"I think it's going to be a very exciting game. Of course, it's going to be very difficult for them. Argentina are doing really well. [Lionel] Messi is in great shape, scoring goals, but when you don't have anything to lose and you're playing, you're enjoying it, you have a good team, you can play against anybody. Hopefully they can fight and they can make the game difficult for the opponent," he said. (ANI)

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