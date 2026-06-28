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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo make history with comeback win over Uzbekistan to reach knockout stage

FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo make history with comeback win over Uzbekistan to reach knockout stage

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ANI
Updated At : 07:58 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Atlanta (Georgia) [US], June 28 (ANI): The Democratic Republic of Congo produced a memorable second-half comeback to defeat Uzbekistan 3-1 in Atlanta, securing both their first-ever FIFA World Cup match victory and a historic place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 tournament.

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Uzbekistan made a bright start and thought they had taken the lead within the opening minute when captain Eldor Shomurodov found the net after just 20 seconds. However, the goal was ruled out for offside following a review.

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The setback did little to discourage the White Wolves, and they eventually broke the deadlock in the 10th minute. A misunderstanding between defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi allowed Shomurodov to pounce, with the striker calmly lifting a superb finish into the far corner from a tight angle.

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The Leopards responded positively and believed they had equalised midway through the first half through a stunning long-range strike from Nathanaël Mbuku. However, after a VAR review, referee Felix Zwayer disallowed the goal for a foul in the build-up.

Despite enjoying the majority of possession, DR Congo struggled to turn their control into clear chances before the break, with captain Chancel Mbemba firing a late volley wide.

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The African side emerged with greater urgency after halftime. Their persistence finally paid off just before the hour mark when Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov brought down Yoane Wissa inside the penalty area. Wissa stepped up and confidently converted the spot-kick to draw his side level.

Sensing a historic opportunity, DR Congo continued to push forward. Their pressure was rewarded in the 78th minute when substitutes combined brilliantly.

Meschak Elia's effort took a deflection before Fiston Mayele applied a clever touch to guide the ball into the net, sparking wild celebrations among the Congolese supporters inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Any hopes of an Uzbek comeback were extinguished late on when Wissa struck again. The forward unleashed a clinical finish from the edge of the area to complete his brace and seal a famous 3-1 victory.

The final whistle triggered jubilant scenes as DR Congo celebrated a landmark night in the nation's football history.

The win sends the Leopards into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time, where they will face England in the Round of 32. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, exited the tournament after their maiden World Cup appearance, but with valuable experience gained on the global stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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