FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo president Tshisekedi encourages national team ahead of Uzbekistan clash

Kinshasa [DR Congo], June 27 (ANI): The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi had a passionate message for the national side ahead of their must-win FIFA World Cup clash against Uzbekistan in Atlanta, calling it "not just a football match, but a moment of national unity" and encouraged his people to show their passion and carry the team to a win.

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DR Congo played out a 1-1 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, giving encouraging signs for the tournament. But they lost their next match to Colombia, who are the table toppers. If Portugal slip in their final league stage match against Colombia and DR Congo seize their moment and win, they have a shot at round of 32 qualification.

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The DR Congo's President's X handle posted on Saturday, saying, as quoted by Reuters, "This encounter is not just a football match. It is a moment of national unity, a moment when an entire people will look in the same direction, with the same passion, the same hope, and the same love for the flag."

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He told the national side that "they will be not alone".

"This Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Atlanta, you will not be alone. Behind you, there will be more than 100 million Congolese people--our families, our youth, our elders, our provinces, our diaspora, our supporters, our soldiers, our workers, our children--all united behind you," Tshisekedi wrote.

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"I therefore call on all the Congolese people to mobilise, in unity, passion, and responsibility, to carry our Leopards toward the victory we all hope for," he signed off.

Message d’encouragement de SEM le Président de la République, Chef de l’État, aux #Léopards 🐆 de la #RDC 🇨🇩 pic.twitter.com/OemDzYebFQ — Présidence RDC 🇨🇩 (@Presidence_RDC) June 27, 2026

It marks DR Congo's first FIFA WC appearance since 1974, when the nation was known as Zaire and had lost all its matches back then. (ANI)

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