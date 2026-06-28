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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga denied US visa

FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga denied US visa

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ANI
Updated At : 03:23 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Atlanta [US], June 28 (ANI): Democratic Republic of Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga will miss his country's crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Uzbekistan on Saturday after being denied a United States visa.

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Mboladinga, who rose to prominence during the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco earlier this year, became known for his striking presence in the stands, where he stood motionless throughout DR Congo's matches as a tribute to former Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, who was executed by firing squad in 1961, as per Reuters.

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Mboladinga, who bears a striking resemblance to Lumumba, is known for wearing colourful suits in the national colours while supporting his team.

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However, after attending DR Congo's previous match in Mexico, he will miss their must-win fixture in Atlanta, where they are aiming to secure qualification to the round of 32.

Congolese Ambassador in Washington, Kapinga Yvette Ngandu, said she hoped he would get a visa if DR Congo progressed to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

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"I hope he brings his own brand of support to the team," she said on Saturday, as per Reuters.

Nicknamed "Lumumba Vea" for his tribute, Michel Kuka Mboladinga often raises his arm in a pose reminiscent of a statue of Patrice Lumumba in Kinshasa.

His distinctive style of support has earned him international attention, and upon returning from Morocco in January, he was gifted a jeep by the Congolese government.

Mboladinga was in the stands for DR Congo's last game against Colombia in Guadalajara, which they lost 1-0 on Tuesday, after belatedly arriving at the World Cup to bring his unique brand of support. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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