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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador Football Federation lodges complaint over fan disruption before Mexico clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador Football Federation lodges complaint over fan disruption before Mexico clash

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ANI
Updated At : 01:43 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 1 (ANI): Ecuador's football federation has lodged a complaint with World Cup organisers after local fans gathered outside the team's hotel ahead of their last-32 match against co-hosts Mexico, saying the incident violated fair play principles.

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According to local media as per Reuters, around 1,000 Mexican supporters staged a late-night "serenade" outside Ecuador's hotel in Mexico City on Monday, using noisemakers, pots, and buckets while singing the Mexican folk song "Cielito Lindo." Police later intervened and dispersed the crowd.

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"This conduct is far removed from the principles of fair play, equality and unity that a football World Cup should represent," the FEF said in a statement.

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It urged authorities to pay closer attention to such incidents and to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and protection of Ecuador's players, coaching staff, and supporters.

"We trust that these unsporting acts will not tarnish the football celebration that unites two brotherly countries," the FEF said, adding that Ecuador would "always respond on the pitch."

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Ecuador face Mexico at the Estadio Azteca later on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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