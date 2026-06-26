FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador stun Germany, seal knockout spot with 2-1 win

New Jersey [US], June 26 (ANI): Ecuador produced one of the biggest upsets to defeat four-time champions Germany 2-1 in their final Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, booking their place in the Round of 32.

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The already-qualified Germany made a blistering start, scoring with their first shot on target to take an early lead, with Sane finishing off a pass from Florian Wirtz. Positioned centrally inside the box, Sane calmly slotted the ball past diving Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, placing his effort into the bottom-left corner after meeting the delivery from the left.

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Ecuador immediately appealed for a foul in the build-up, arguing that Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic had raised a high boot on Pedro Vite, with replays indicating contact with the Ecuadorian midfielder's head before Sane converted the pass from Wirtz.

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Notably, the goal was the second-fastest in Germany's FIFA World Cup history, arriving in just the 1.49th minute, as per OptaJoe's X handle.

Despite conceding an early lead, Ecuador refused to be shaken. Barely settled after the setback, they fought their way back into the contest with intensity and belief, pressing higher and forcing mistakes in Germany's buildup play. The response came in the ninth minute when Nilson Angulo seized on a loose ball in midfield and unleashed a fearless long-range strike that flew beyond Manuel Neuer to level the score.

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The score remained 1-1 in the first half, with Ecuador gaining confidence as they matched Germany's pace and broke their rhythm through strong pressing and quick counter-attacks.

The decisive moment arrived in the 77th minute. From a right-sided corner, Kevin Rodriguez won a crucial aerial duel, flicking the ball across goal. Gonzalo Plata reacted instinctively, darting in ahead of the defence to poke home from close range. The goal sparked wild celebrations, with Ecuador's bench and fans erupting in disbelief and joy.

From there, the South Americans were forced into a tense defensive stand. Germany threw everything forward, but Ecuador held firm through sheer determination.

Even deep into stoppage time, when Germany swarmed forward in search of an equaliser, Ecuador refused to break. After seven minutes of added time, Ecuador secured a famous 2-1 victory--one defined by a dramatic fightback that carried them into the knockout stage.

It marked only the second time in their history that Ecuador have progressed from a World Cup group stage, matching their achievement from 2006. (ANI)

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