FIFA World Cup 2026: Ed Sheeran backs England to play final, performs secret gig for team at Kansas City base

Kansas City [US], July 8 (ANI): The multi-time Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran performed am secret gig for the England squad at their Kansas City base during the ongoing FIFA World Cup and backs the Three Lions to reach the finals, predicting their opponents to be two-time champions France, led by Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement

England made FIFA World Cup history with a 3-2 win over Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium and became the first-ever team to win against Mexico in Mexico City in a FIFA WC match. They have booked a clash against Norway in the quarterfinal, and under the leadership of Harry Kane, the recently two-time Euro runners-up look extremely threatening as title contenders, with the skipper leading from the front with six goals so far, with four goals also netted by a young Jude Bellingham.

Advertisement

England team has developed a bond with Ed over the years, thanks to their captain

Advertisement

"In 2021, Harry got me down for the camp, and then I met everyone, and I have just been to every one since," the singer said on the latest episode of Extra Time as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It has been great, it has been a nice little tradition. Since the first time I played for the lads in 2021, we have bonded, so it's never a tough crowd," he added.

Advertisement

Before a sensational round of 16 performance against Mexico, one of the team's best performances in recent years, Thomas Tuchel-managed side scored a 2-1 win over DR Congo in the round of 32, but not without conceding an early goal by Brian Cipenka in the seventh minute. England cannot afford to make any mistakes against a red-hot Norway, with superstar Erling Haaland having netted seven goals so far in their largely flawless run.

Sheeran still backs England to reach the final, saying, "I think it will be an England-France final," he said. "When you get to the final, anyone can win, and I think it will be us."

Perhaps the most anticipated clash of all four. Erling Haaland, in contention for the Golden Boot with seven goals, meets England's talismanic skipper Harry Kane, who has scored six goals so far. Fans will either get the iconic 'Viking Row' celebration or another Kane masterclass under pressure, with young superstar Jude Bellingham also backing his skipper, coming into his own on the grandest stage with four goals so far. Timings will be July 12, 2:30 AM IST. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)