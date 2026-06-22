FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 to secure first-ever victory in tournament

Vancouver [Canada], June 22 (ANI): Egypt produced a dominant second-half display to come from behind and defeat New Zealand 3-1 in their Group G clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at BC Place in Vancouver, securing their first-ever World Cup victory and moving to the brink of qualification for the Round of 32.

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New Zealand started brightly and looked the more dangerous side during the opening stages. The All Whites created the first meaningful opportunity in the seventh minute when Liberato Cacace picked out Sarpreet Singh on the edge of the area, but his effort drifted wide.

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Moments later, Marko Stamenic released Elijah Just inside the box, only for Egyptian goalkeeper Oufa Shobeir to produce a smart save at his near post.

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The pressure eventually paid off from the resulting corner. Tim Payne delivered an inviting cross into the area, and defender Finn Surman rose above the Egyptian defence to power home a header, giving New Zealand a deserved lead.

Egypt struggled to find their rhythm early on but gradually improved before the break. Omar Marmoush forced Max Crocombe into action with a long-range strike, while Mohamed Salah came close with a free-kick that flashed narrowly wide.

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New Zealand nearly doubled their advantage shortly after halftime when Callum McCowatt glanced a header towards goal, but Shobeir reacted brilliantly to tip the effort over the bar. That proved to be a crucial moment as Egypt emerged from the interval with renewed intensity and purpose.

The Pharaohs levelled the score just before the hour mark when Mohamed Hany delivered a precise cross into the box, and Mostafa Ziko guided a close-range header beyond Crocombe.

With momentum firmly on their side, Egypt completed the turnaround less than 10 minutes later. Ziko combined neatly with Salah inside the penalty area, and the Egyptian captain made no mistake, finishing clinically to put his side ahead.

Egypt continued to push forward and sealed the victory in the 82nd minute. Salah's corner found substitute Trezeguet, who powered a header into the net to cap an impressive comeback.

The victory extends Egypt's unbeaten record against New Zealand to four matches and leaves them in a strong position heading into their final group fixture against Iran. Meanwhile, New Zealand must defeat Belgium in their last Group G match to keep their qualification hopes alive. (ANI)

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